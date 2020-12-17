Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market Size Worth USD 1,297.8 Million by 2027 | Emergen Research

Increased demand for anti-fingerprint coatings from the building and construction sector is stimulating the growth of the anti fingerprint coatings industry.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,297.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for anti-fingerprint technology is witnessing an increasing demand as there is a high demand for the product from consumer goods.

Market players are collaborating and investing in the development of technologies to remove the problem of fingerprints all over the devices. This type of coating hides the oil of the product, easily cleans the surface, and also provides durability. An increase in glass building constructions in developed regions as well as in developing nations is creating a demand for this type of coating to improve the aesthetic appeal of the building.

Growth in the automotive industry all over the world has also had a positive impact on market demand as most of the vehicle manufacturers are using an anti-fingerprint coating to improve the overall look of the vehicle. The rising need for the coating in ceramic sanitary ware for consumer hygiene, growing disposable income, and rapid urbanization are some of the factors that will bolster the demand for the market.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2020, Amazfit launched its product Amazfit Bip U in India. It has a 1.43-inch TFT color display with an anti-fingerprint coating. The smartwatch boasts of nine days of extended battery life and tracking with more than 60 sports modes.

Oleophobic coating offers a certain amount of resistance to finger smudge to a smartphone display. This type of coating keeps grease at bay and does not allow it to stick to glass. The Oleophobic layer has a mild slippery feel, which makes the devices feel slick.

The demand for large ultra-HD screen televisions in developed countries is high, and the product is gaining momentum in developing countries as well. Companies are working on the development of the latest products with anti-fingerprinting screens to improve aesthetic appeals and enhance vision.

The market in North America will witness high demand due to a surge in smart devices, spectacles & sunglasses, and automobiles. Changing lifestyles, increased cases of vision correction from children to adults, and increasing awareness regarding the latest technology amongst the people will provide a substantial consumer base in the region.

Key participants include AGC Inc., Cytonix, LLC, Essilor International S.A., Daikin Industries, Ltd., Izovac Ltd., Harves Co., Ltd., NAGASE & Co., Ltd., Leader Optronics Technology Co. Ltd., Nanoslic Protective Ceramic Coatings, and PPG Industries, Inc., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market on the basis of type, technology, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hydrophobic Coating Oleophobic Coating

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Vacuum Deposition Sol Gel Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Consumer Goods Smartphones Laptops and Tablets Television Wearables Others Building & Construction Architectural Glass Ceramic Sanitary ware Automotive Solar Panels Others



To identify the key trends in the industry and read full summary click on the link: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/anti-fingerprint-coatings-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



