Arecor's Partner Inhibrx Exercises Its Option to License a New Formulation Developed by Arecor in Accordance With the Terms of Formulation Development Agreement

ARESTAT™ formulated product progressing into clinical trial

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arecor Ltd ("Arecor" or "the Company"), the biopharmaceutical company advancing today's therapies to enable healthier lives, today announces that its partner, Inhibrx, Inc., has exercised an option to license a novel enhanced formulation of Inhibrx's proprietary therapeutic candidate, INBRX-101, developed by Arecor using the Company's patented technology, Arestat™. This is the first license under a multi-product development agreement between Inhibrx and Arecor.



INBRX-101 is a precisely engineered recombinant human Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Fc-fusion protein for the treatment of Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD). AATD is an underdiagnosed inherited orphan genetic disease that can cause serious lung disease in adults and/or liver disease at any age. Arestat™ is a world leading, innovative and proprietary formulation technology platform which significantly enhances the properties of therapeutic proteins and peptides. This collaboration demonstrates the unique capability of the Arestat™ technology to deliver superior reformulations of complex fusion proteins in this case for treatment of an orphan disease.

Please click on or paste the following URL into your web browser to view the announcement in full:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8901I_1-2020-12-16.pdf