Evaxion Biotech Appoints Marianne Søgaard as Chairwoman

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing AI-driven immunotherapies to improve the lives of patients with cancer and infectious diseases, announced today the appointment of previously practicing commercial, technology and corporate lawyer Marianne Søgaard as Chairwoman of the Board of Directors.



Marianne Søgaard has been an executive and most recently Senior Vice President and General Counsel at Evaxion since 2018. Prior to that, she served for 22 years as lawyer and partner of the law firm Poul Schmith where she primarily focused on acquisitions of processes and technology solutions. She was also a member of the Board of Directors of Poul Schmith from 2014 to 2017. Currently, Mrs. Søgaard serves on a number of Boards of technology companies, including How to Robot and Altapay.

Lars Wegner, CEO of Evaxion, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Marianne Søgaard as the new Chairwoman of Evaxion. Marianne has been part of our team since 2018 and has been invaluable in the development and execution of our business model. With her extensive experience in legal affairs and technology, Marianne will provide important guidance and advice as we continue to develop our AI platforms to advance our product candidates through clinical development.”

Marianne Søgaard, Chairwoman of Evaxion, said: “It is an honor to become Chairwoman of Evaxion at such an exciting point in the company’s development. Evaxion is built on technology that we believe has the potential to revolutionize how cancer and infectious diseases are treated. I look forward to working together with the team and to playing my part in this journey.”

About Evaxion Biotech

