State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers-M20-30

For immediate release: December 16, 2020 (20-250)

State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency's website. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Grant County

In October 2020 the Agency-Affiliated Counselor Program charged agency-affiliated counselor Arthur Warren de Victoria (CG60710970) with unprofessional conduct and immediately suspended his credential. In 2020 de Victoria was charged with second-degree rape in connection with allegations of sexual contact with a client.

King County

In October 2020 the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the substance use disorder professional trainee credential of Jessica D. Bulgin (CO60770402). Bulgin used her supervisor’s computer credentials to sign client treatment records, resulting in the agency for which she worked receiving greater reimbursement amounts than it would have had if Bulgin billed for services a trainee provided.

In October 2020 the Medical Assistant Program indefinitely suspended the registered medical assistant and certified medical assistant credentials of Jenine R. Gephart (MR60707942, CM60764996), who didn’t carry out a requirement to enter a substance abuse monitoring program.

Okanogan County

In October 2020 the Dental Commission denied the application of dental assistant Aprile Patterson (D160661481) to activate her expired credential, and suspended her license for at least three years. The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services placed Patterson on the long-term care abuse and neglect registry for sexual abuse of a vulnerable patient. Patterson’s certified nursing assistant and home care aide licenses were also suspended and revoked.

Pierce County

In October 2020 the Dental Commission indefinitely suspended the dentist credential and general anesthesia permit of Ronald H. McCombs (DE00007046, GA100000170). McCombs requested physical contact with the mother of a teenage patient. The mother believed the contact was of a sexual nature. McCombs didn’t respond to Department of Health inquiries about the incident.

In October 2020 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the registered nurse credential of Erika Demiral (RN61025942). Demiral’s Arizona registered nurse license was suspended in March 2020 in connection with issues including narcotics discrepancies, documentation, patient care failure, leaving without permission, and medication scanning failures.

Snohomish County

In October 2020 the Nursing Assistant Program charged registered nursing assistant Berhanu A. Ayele (NA60072534) with unprofessional conduct and immediately suspended his credential. The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, which determined that Ayele neglected a vulnerable adult, placed him on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. Ayele can’t be employed in caring for or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Spokane County

In October 2020 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the registered nurse credential of Mary Susan Martin (RN60297807), who didn’t abide by a substance abuse monitoring contract.

In October 2020 the Nursing Assistant Program entered an agreement with certified nursing assistant Brenda Lee Morgan (NC10006542) that suspends her credential for at least three years. The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, which found that Morgan abused a vulnerable adult, placed Morgan on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. Morgan can’t be employed in caring for or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.