Global Wound Care Devices Market Report 2020 - Opportunities And Strategies, Market Forecast And Trends

The global wound care devices market is expected to decline from $19.6 billion in 2019 to $16.7 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -15%. The decline is mainly because of worldwide supply and demand mismatches of resources due to the COVID-19 outbreak. There is an inadequate production of wound dressing and wound healing devices due to the restrictions imposed by governments of various countries to shutdown factories or function with minimal staffing, to contain the spread of virus and keep the staff safe. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $24.6 billion in 2023.

The wound care devices (or) equipment market consists of sales of wound care devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce wound care devices which prevent wound infections and promote wound healing. This industry includes establishments that produce traditional adhesive dressing and traditional gauze dressings used to prevent wound infections. It also includes establishments manufacturing negative-pressure wound therapy devices that uses NPWT technique to promote chronic wound healing and other advanced wound care devices.

The global wound care devices market is further segmented based on type, end-user, type of expenditure, product and geography.

By Type: Traditional Adhesive Dressings, Negative-pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT), Traditional Gauze Dressings, Advanced Wound Care Devices.

By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others.

By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private.

By Product: Instruments/Equipment, Disposables.

By Geography: The global wound care devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American wound care devices market accounts for the largest share of 35% in the global wound care devices market.

Trends In The Wound Care Devices Market

Increasing demand for anti-infective dressings such as plant-based antiseptic dressings and iodine-based dressings for the treatment of chronic wounds and related skin ulcer complications is one of the significant trends in the market. The anti-infective dressings is a sub-segment of traditional wound dressings segment of the wound care devices market. The products derived from plant materials are films, hydro fiber, hydrocolloids, collagen, alginates, and foams. These products has increased wound care applications, anti-microbial properties, less irritation on skin and shorter healing time compared to basic wound care products.

