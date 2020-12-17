Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
12/16/20-KAHULUI MAN BUSTED FOR SUSPICION OF SELLING UNDERSIZED AHI

For Immediate News Release: December 16, 2020

KAHULUI MAN BUSTED FOR SUSPICION OF SELLING UNDERSIZED AHI 

 

(Kahului, Maui)  After receiving an anonymous tip a pair of officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) cited a 37-year-old Kahului resident on suspicion of selling undersized ahi. The species is one of the most popular food fish in Hawaii. 

At 3 p.m. yesterday, DOCARE officers cited Crispin B. Santos, after an investigation, based on reports he was selling the undersized fish in the Lahaina area. Officers found him in possession of fifteen (15) ahi, weighing between two and two and a half pounds.  

HawaiI Administrative Rules make it unlawful to possess with the intent to sell or offer for sale any ahi less than three pounds in weight. 

Santos was given a court date to appear in Lahaina District Court. 

# # # 

Media Contact: 

Dan Dennison  Senior Communications Manager  (808) 587-0396  [email protected]

