Route 15 NB Closed in Hepburn and Lewis Townships, Lycoming County

​10:30 PM Update: Route 15 NB in Hepburn and Lewis Townships is now open.

Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 15 northbound in Lycoming County are advised the road is closed between the Hepburnville and Trout Run/Canton exits due to a tractor-trailer crash.

A detour using Route 1017 (Lycoming Creek Road) is in place.

Motorists should expect travel delays.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

