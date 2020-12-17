Update for I-80 Westbound Closure in Clinton County Due to a Multi-Vehicle Crash

Motorists who travel Interstate 80 westbound are advised that both lanes remain closed from the Interstate 180 interchange in Northumberland County to the 178/Lock Haven interchange in Clinton County due to a multi-vehicle crash in Clinton County.

Traffic is being detoured at the I-180 interchange and directed to follow Interstate 180 west and Route 220 south.

PennDOT expects the roadway to re-open after sunrise Thursday morning.

Drivers should remain alert for slowed or stopped traffic along I-80 in this area, as well as slow traffic on the detour route. Please be patient as responders work to get the roadway open and please follow detour signing and directions.

