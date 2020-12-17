Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 957 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,456 in the last 365 days.

Route 44 Closed in Limestone and Washington Townships, Lycoming County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists in Lycoming County are advised both lanes of Route 44 are closed between Route 554 (Sulphur Springs Road) in Washington Township and Route 654 in Limestone Township due to a tractor-trailer crash.

Traffic is being detoured via local roads.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Motorists should remain alert, slow down, watch for changing traffic patterns, and be aware of slow or stopped traffic in the detour area.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3. 

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateColl and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot. 

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or  kiasmit@pa.gov 

###

You just read:

Route 44 Closed in Limestone and Washington Townships, Lycoming County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.