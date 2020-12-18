Integra Medical Center Announces New Revolutionary Skin Treatment Available With Morpheus8
Inmode Morpheus8 is the new procedure for fast and reliable results for patients seeking skin rejuvenation treatments. Now available at Integra Medical Center.NUEVO PROGRESO, TAMPS., MEXICO, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integra Medical Center is a leading Stem Cell and Cosmetic Surgery clinic in the Nuevo Progreso area, now offering a fast, less invasive treatment for skin rejuvenation.
Inmode's innovative technologies provide superior results for patients who desire aesthetic treatments for face and body.
Morpheus8 is a safe and effective, minimally invasive modular radio frequency treatment for sub dermal adipose remodeling.
Using micro needles, this device can deploy bipolar RF energy at various dephts in a single cycle, Allowing a significant reduction in treatment times.
The fractional tissue treatment stimulates collagen production in the subdermal layers of skin. Applicable in most areas of the body.
"We are very excited with this new device" Dr. Omar Gonzalez says during a recent review of the product. "Using only local anesthesia, It is now possible to remediate skin conditions such as cellulitis and fat deposits all over the body"
Results can be appreciated during the first two days after the initial procedure and will be completely noticeable after three weeks. The skin will continue to get better after three months.
