Gregerson to vice chair House Appropriations Committee

On December 10, the House Democratic Caucus announced the committee structure for the 2021 Legislative Session. Representative Mia Gregerson, D-SeaTac, was appointed vice-chair of the Appropriations Committee.

In this new capacity, she will have a hands-on approach in drafting the operating budget for the next two years when the legislature convenes on January 11.

“With the economic uncertainties the people of Washington are enduring due to the coronavirus pandemic, now more than ever it is imperative that our budget addresses the needs of our most vulnerable populations,” said Gregerson, who was appointed to the Appropriations Committee to fill the seat left by now-Senator June Robinson earlier this year. “We need to look at the whole picture as we make responsible budget decisions to ensure nobody is left behind.”

Gregerson joins Reps. Steve Bergquist, D-Renton, and Nicole Macri, D-Seattle, as one of three vice-chairs, with Rep. Timm Ormsby, D-Spokane, continuing at the helm of Appropriations.

Rep. Gregerson is leaving the Labor and Workplace Standards Committee and is remaining a member of the State Government and Tribal Affairs Committee to fully step up to the leadership position on the Appropriations Committee.

“From this leadership position, I’ll be a strong advocate for the investments necessary to help our state recover from the devastating economic effects of the pandemic. We know this downturn has especially hurt Black, Indigenous, and Washingtonians of color, and people making lower incomes, LGBTQ people, seniors and families with children,” said Rep. Gregerson.

Gregerson has represented the 33rd Legislative District since 2013.