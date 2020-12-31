Safe Harbor CPAs Announces Update on Bookkeeping and Tax Preparation Services for San Francisco Businesses
Safe Harbor CPAs aims to be a best-in-class accounting firm. The firm is announcing new updates on bookkeeping and tax preparation services for businesses.
Businesses here in the San Francisco Bay Area have had a very turbulent year”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safe Harbor CPAs, a team of accountants in San Francisco, California, is proud to announce new updates on business bookkeeping and tax return preparation services. As businesses plan for getting their taxes done, many are confronting the most confusing tax environment in recent memory.
"Businesses here in the San Francisco Bay Area have had a very turbulent year," explained Chun Wong, Managing Partner at Safe Harbor LLP. "Not only has the business environment been tough. Many tax provisions are provisional and complicated, and it is harder than ever to find top-rated bookkeeping services here in San Francisco. Our newly updated content helps businesses who are looking for bookkeeping and/or tax preparation services online."
Persons who would like to learn more about bookkeeping can visit https://www.safeharborcpa.com/book-keeping-financial-accounting/. That page explains the best-in-class bookkeeping services offered by the firm. Secondarily, those who want to learn more about business tax preparation services can visit the newly updated page at https://www.safeharborcpa.com/business-tax/. In either case, business owners and managers who would like to explore their bookkeeping and/or tax preparation services should reach out for a consultation. No two situations are the same and so the best course of action is to book a consultation with an accountant / CPA in San Francisco.
BUSINESS BOOKKEEPING AND TAX PREPARATION SERVICES FOR SAN FRANCISCO BUSINESSES
Here is the background for this release. California, like many states, has struggled with its response to the COVID-19 including changes in tax laws and regulations. Federal changes have also been implemented and, like those of California, are complex and difficult-to-understand. This makes both bookkeeping and tax preparation more difficult than ever. In addition, the business environment has made some businesses dramatically better off in terms of revenue, and others dramatically worse off. All businesses have faced an environment of extreme turbulence. For these reasons, smart businesses are seeking out best-in-class bookkeeping services as well as tax preparation services so that they can do what they do best: manage their business.
ABOUT SAFE HARBOR LLP – A PROFESSIONAL CPA FIRM IN SAN FRANCISCO
Safe Harbor LLP is a CPA firm that specializes in accounting and tax services for individuals and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and greater California. Safe Harbor CPAs help both individuals and businesses with tax preparation, IRS audit defense, and audited financial statements. The firm prides itself on friendly yet professional service and utilizes state-of-the-art Internet technology to provide quality customer service.
