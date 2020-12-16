MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

December 7, 2020 to December 14, 2020

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to recover and investigate illegal firearms in Washington D.C. In addition to our patrol officers, the Department has specialized units—such as the Gun Recovery Unit (GRU), Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU), and Crime Suppression Teams (CSTs)—who work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, December 7, 2020, through Monday, December 14, 2020, MPD detectives and officers recovered 38 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, December 8, 2020

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Valley Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 47-year-old Darrell Lucas, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Permit Suspended, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-174-521

A Glock 32 .357 caliber handgun was recovered on the 1900 block of 16th Street, Southeast. CCN: 20-174-563

A Glock 36 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Tyquan Brown, of Woodbridge, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and No Permit. CCN: 20-174-569

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 500 block of Florida Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Ernest Dangelo Cleveland, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Murder II, Assault with Intent to Kill, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-174-639

Wednesday, December 9, 2020

A Harrington & Richardson .32 caliber revolver (pictured below) was recovered in the 200 block of Q Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 51-year-old Eric Lamont Hutchinson, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 20-174-694

A Del-ton DTI-1 5.56 caliber rifle, a Chiappa Honcho 12 gauge shotgun, a Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm caliber handgun, and a Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 200 block of 37th Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Michael Dequane Woodruff, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Criminally Negligent Storage of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-174-725

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 20-174-910

An HK P30 SK 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of 17th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Lamine Diouf, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol outside a Home or Business, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 20-174-981

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of 15th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Michael McKay, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Carrying a Pistol outside a Home or Business, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device . CCN: 20-175-032

Thursday, December 10, 2020

A Glock 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 20-175-333

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of R Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Clarence William Dicks, of Southeast, D.C., for Assault with Intent to Commit a Robbery, Carrying a Pistol outside a Home or Business, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-175-373

A SCCY 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 16th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-175-451

A Taurus Millennium G2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Marin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Damon Tibbs, of Northwest, D.C., for Unlawful Possession Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed. CNN: 20-175-553

Friday, December 11, 2020

A handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Hillside Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old Charles Allen Perry, of Hyattsville, MD, for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 20-175-718

A Taurus PT111 G2A 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5200 block of Blaine Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Taurean M. Jones, of Oxon Hill, MD, for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Simple Assault, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 20-175-738

An Iver Johnson revolver and a J.P. Sauer & Sohn .32 caliber handgun were recovered in the 5200 block of Blane Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 20-175-747

A Springfield Armory 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of E Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 50-year-old Michael Donald Moore, Jr., of Capitol Heights, MD, for Threat to Kidnap or Inure a Person, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 20-175-800

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2300 block of 15th Street, Northeast. CCN: 20-175-901

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 5400 block of D Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Leon Nicholas Winder, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Parole Violation, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession with of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 20-175-907

A Harrington & Richardson 949 .22 caliber revolver (pictured below) was recovered in the 2800 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 20-175-943

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 600 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Tyriq Singletary, of Fort Washington, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Assault with Intent to Commit a Robbery, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-176-055

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered on Interstate 395 Northbound to Main Avenue, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Kevin Britton, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Assault on a Police Officer, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-176-093

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Terrence Smith, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-176-154

Saturday, December 12, 2020

A Springfield Arms XD9 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 3300 block of 12th Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., and 13-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, No Permit, Leaving after Colliding, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-176-192

A Remington Arms R51 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Richard Irving Vaughn, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Counterfeit Tags, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 20-176-438

A Powerline Daisy 340 .177 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 2300 block of Hartford Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Angel Nicole Wilson, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 20-176-474

A Sig Sauer P250 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Todd Lorenzo Moore, of Northeast, D.C., for Burglary while Armed, Carrying a Pistol outside a Home or Business, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-176-601

Sunday, December 13, 2020

A Wildcat 4.5mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast. CCN: 20-176-857