Arrest Made in a Homicide: 3rd Street Tunnel Near Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a Homicide offense that occurred on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in the 3rd Street Tunnel near Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 2:52 pm, the suspect brandished a handgun and fired at the victim after a traffic related dispute. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, August 5, 2019, 23 year old Daquan Brooks of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill in reference to this offense.

On Thursday, October 22, 2020, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. As a result of an autopsy, it was determined that the cause of death was complications from gunshot wounds. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The decedent has been identified as 52 year-old Leon Williams, of Northeast, DC.

On Wednesday, December 16, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, Daquan Brooks was transported to the Homicide Branch where the charges against him were upgraded to Second Degree Murder while Armed.

