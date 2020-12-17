Full nighttime closure of the westbound H-1 Freeway Dec. 23 for overhead sign repair

Main, News Posted on Dec 16, 2020 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists that all lanes will be closed on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Makakilo Drive overpass and the Kalaeloa Boulevard overpass beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23 through 5 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, for overhead sign work. The Makakilo Drive onramp to the westbound H-1 Freeway will also be closed.

Motorists traveling westbound will be detoured to the Makakilo/Kapolei/Kalaeloa offramp (Exit 2) and may take a left onto Makakilo Drive, a right onto Farrington Highway, a right onto Wakea Street and continue westbound on Farrington Highway. See below for a map of the detour route.

Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the closure. Special duty police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control. To stay up to date with Oahu’s state roadwork schedule, please view our weekly list on our HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

###