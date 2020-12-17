Acclaimed 13-Year-Old Author Kiara Shankar Releases new Picture Book “Avocado the Turtle: The One and Only”

Avocado the Turtle: The One and Only Author Kiara Shankar Avocado the Turtle: The One and Only

“Avocado the Turtle” is an inspiring story with spectacular illustrations that delight kids’ imaginations. It’s a perfect gift for kids between the ages 5-8.

Be yourself and embrace the moment, even if others rejected you.” — Avocado the Turtle

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Not giving in to peer pressure can be difficult, but in the end, it delivers real rewards. That’s the inspiring message delivered by 13-year-old author Kiara Shankar in her new picture book. In exciting news, Kiara recently celebrated the release of “Avocado the Turtle: The One and Only”, carrying this empowering vision in a way that’s both cute and compelling. The story of Avocado the Turtle and how she faces rejection by other turtles for being too friendly, bravely, until she eventually meets new friends and realizes staying true to herself is vital to being happy in the end. This message is something parents and kids alike will certainly appreciate. In addition, the combination of skillful writing and wonderful art will make the book a favorite for a long time to come.

“I love to write, to read, and art,” commented Kiara, whose father Vinay co-wrote the book with her. “Creating my new book was a lot of fun and I hope kids enjoy it.”

“Avocado the Turtle: The One and Only” follows up her very successful debut “Primrose’s Curse”, which has been published in 12 different languages, including English, Spanish, Chinese, Hindi, and many more. Her lyrics have also been used in a growing list of pop songs.

The new picture book is now available for purchase worldwide on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Google Play, Apple Books, and many other select retailers.

Get your copy of “Avocado the Turtle” today. Read "Avocado the Turtle" for free through your local public library or school.

Avocado the Turtle is now available in the following formats:

eBook: (ISBN: 978-1-950263-33-2 / Price: $3.99)

Paperback: (ISBN: 978-1-950263-34-9 / Price: $12.99)

Hardcover: (ISBN: 978-1-950263-35-6 / Price: $19.99)

The audiobook of Avocado the Turtle is releasing in Jan 2021.

Spanish, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, German, French, Italian, Hindi, and Bengali language editions of Avocado the Turtle is also scheduled for release in Jan 2021. Be on the lookout!

For more details, visit the publisher’s website www.vikipublishing.com.

About the Authors:

==============

Kiara Shankar is a talented thirteen-year-old author/songwriter from San Francisco, California, USA. Apart from writing books and songs, she loves reading and artwork. Her debut book, Primrose’s Curse, has been published in twelve different languages including English, Spanish, Chinese, Hindi, and more.

Vinay Shankar is Kiara’s dad, a software professional who found himself inspired by his daughter’s idea of writing books and songs and who decided to co-write them with her. The duo’s collaborative effort is helping to bring great ideas to life!

The pop hits penned by the father-daughter duo—sung by singers Primrose Fernetise, Francesca Shankar, Marla Malvins, and SpotZ The Frenchie—are now streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, and more digital music streaming platforms.



