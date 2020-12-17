Lane Restriction on I-80 EB in Columbia County Due to a Crash

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Interstate 80 eastbound in Columbia County are advised of a single-lane restriction just east of the Luzerne County line due to a crash,

Motorists can expect delays. The lane is expected to be closed for at least one hour.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.







MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

