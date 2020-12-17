Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
8:30 PM Update: The Route 15 NB lane restriction has been lifted. Lane Restriction on Route 15 NB in Hepburn and Lewis Townships, Lycoming County

8:30 PM Update: The Route 15 NB lane restriction has been lifted.

Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 15 northbound in Lycoming County are advised of a lane restriction between the Hepburnville and Trout Run/Canton exits due to a disabled tractor-trailer. 

Motorists should expect travel delays.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov 

###

