8:30 PM Update: The Route 15 NB lane restriction has been lifted. Lane Restriction on Route 15 NB in Hepburn and Lewis Townships, Lycoming County

8:30 PM Update: The Route 15 NB lane restriction has been lifted.

Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 15 northbound in Lycoming County are advised of a lane restriction between the Hepburnville and Trout Run/Canton exits due to a disabled tractor-trailer.

Motorists should expect travel delays.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

