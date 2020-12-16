Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's Vaccination Administration Plan and the establishment of Regional Vaccination Hubs to help facilitate vaccinations once Phase 2 of the state's plan begins in early 2021. Additionally, the Governor announced that the state has launched the Vaccinate New York campaign and website to provide the public with information about, and help instill confidence in, the vaccine and the state's administration plan. To help ensure New Yorkers are able to access the vaccine at no cost, the Department of Financial Services has also issued a directive to New York health insurers to immediately cover, without cost-sharing, approved COVID-19 immunizations and their administration.

"This is the most ambitious governmental operation ever undertaken, but we are New Yorkers, and we always set the bar high," Governor Cuomo said. "We want to be the first COVID-free state and that means remaining diligent. It's about logistics, and supply, and most importantly it's about public education and access. Remember, we need to have 75 to 85 percent of the population vaccinated to actually win this war. That's why we have not only launched the Vaccinate New York campaign and website to help instill public confidence in the vaccine, but we also have taken steps to ensure no New Yorker will have to pay a penny to get vaccinated. New Yorkers have already paid more than their fair share for COVID, but by staying united, tough and smart, we will reach the light at the end of the tunnel."

Regional Vaccination Hubs The Regional Vaccination Hubs, led by local hospital systems, will work with community leaders to develop regional vaccination networks which will guide vaccine administrations once enough doses are in hand to commence the next phase of the state's vaccination administration plan. Under the state's plan, the second phase of administrations will be focused on essential workers and individuals in the general public who are most at risk. As part of this effort, each Regional Vaccination Hub Coordinator will develop a plan for administration pursuant to the state's guidelines for Phase 2 of vaccine administration and submit it to the state Department of Health for approval. In developing these Regional Implementation Plans, each Hub is being directed to work with local stakeholders and the community itself to not only build trust in the vaccine, but ensure each plan is tailored to meet each region's unique needs. For example, the needs of communities in the North Country will vary greatly from the needs of New York City. All plans must allow for efficient and expedited delivery and administration of the vaccine, and be based on a fair and equitable strategy which focuses on communities with lower vaccination rates and poorer health outcomes. Plans must be submitted to the state by the first week of January to ensure they are in place and ready to be activated once enough doses of the vaccine are in hand to begin Phase 2 in late January. Regional Hub Coordinators are as follows:

Region Hub Coordinator New York City Greater New York Hospital Association Long Island Northwell Health Systems Mid-Hudson Westchester Medical Center Capital Region Albany Medical Center North Country Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Mohawk Valley Mohawk Valley Medical Center Southern Tier United Health Services Central New York SUNY Upstate Medical Center Finger Lakes University of Rochester Medical Center Western New York Catholic Health System