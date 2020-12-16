Burgum congratulates Riley for receiving Patriot Award for exemplary support of the military

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum congratulated North Dakota Chief Information Officer Shawn Riley for receiving the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Patriot Award today for exemplary leadership and support of military members and veterans employed at North Dakota Information Technology (NDIT).

“Congratulations to Shawn Riley for being recognized with the Patriot Award for his outstanding commitment to our valued Citizen Warriors,” Burgum said. “We’re deeply grateful to our National Guard and Reserve members who are serving critically important roles in the pandemic response. It’s vital that we recognize the special partnerships with employers who support these men and women in uniform when they answer the call to serve.”

“I’m humbled and honored to be recognized for supporting our military members,” Riley said. “The world wants to put barriers on everything, but if we are continuously curious and embrace a growth mindset we don’t have to be limited in what we can do. We must constantly support our teams to adapt and overcome and fulfill our mission to help and empower people.”

Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, adjutant general of the North Dakota National Guard, said during this morning’s recognition ceremony, “The reality is, we can’t do what we do without the support of our families and employers. Shawn, I know you well enough, you’re not doing this out of an obligation to allow Guard members time off, you’re doing this because you’re a great American. You’re an incredible member of this team, and from the bottom of my heart I appreciate the support that you give all your employees, but especially those who have sworn an oath to protect and defend the Constitution. Shawn, thank you and your whole team.”

Riley was nominated by Tech. Sgt. Jesica “Jecca” Geffre, Public Affairs specialist with the North Dakota Air National Guard, and state team members at NDIT.

“Organizations take on the complexion of their leadership,” Geffre said. “By leading the way through example, Shawn Riley has fostered a culture of support for Citizen Airmen and Soldiers. This enables us to perform our military duty to the best of our ability while serving the citizens of North Dakota.”

