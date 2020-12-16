Updated National Student Clearinghouse Data Now Available in ADVISER Validation | Nebraska Department of Education

The National Student Clearinghouse postsecondary enrollment data has been updated, including the 2019-2020 graduates. Public districts may download this NSC data in the ADVISER Validation website accessed through the NDE Portal. Navigate to Verification Reports > Students > Postsecondary > Download NSC Data to get the data in Excel or CSV format.
