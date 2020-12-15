Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Jail time for nonviolent drug crimes in California would be cut under Scott Wiener bill

California lawmakers are reviving an effort to end mandatory minimum sentences for nonviolent drug crimes, proposing to give judges discretion to hand down probation instead of jail time for offenses such as possessing a small amount of heroin for sale and manufacturing methamphetamine.

