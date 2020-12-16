Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 964 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,441 in the last 365 days.

2 prosecutors say DA’s policy ‘not in interest of justice’

(Subscription required) At least two deputy district attorneys made it clear in court Tuesday they do not agree with Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s new policy to remove sentencing enhancements that add prison time for serious crimes. Following the policy is not in the interest of justice, they told a judge.

You just read:

2 prosecutors say DA’s policy ‘not in interest of justice’

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.