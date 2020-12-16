Tunnel to Towers and The Home Depot Foundation Partner to Provide Financial Support to 3 U.S. Veterans

/EIN News/ -- Staten Island, NY, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tunnel to Towers Foundation and The Home Depot Foundation today announced that they have teamed up to provide financial assistance to three of our nation’s veterans this holiday season.

U.S. Army Specialist Brian Lindquist was deployed to Afghanistan as an infantryman during Operation Enduring Freedom. While deployed, he incurred a traumatic brain injury that resulted in neurological issues, a back injury, and disorders of the stomach and extremities.

Since returning home to Connecticut, SPC Lindquist has been in fulltime treatment. As an immunocompromised person and a new father, he and his family have struggled as the COVID-19 pandemic raged across the country this year.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation and The Home Depot Foundation have relieved SPC Lindquist and his family of several mortgage payments ahead of the holidays.

The foundations will also pay off the mortgages on the homes of Army Sergeant First Class Mark Holbert and Marine Corps Major Tyler Tidwell in their entirety. Both homes will be specially adapted with smart technology to improve accessibility.

SFC Holbert was on his fourth tour in Afghanistan when he stepped on an IED on August 16, 2010. He lost both of his legs and two fingers in the blast. He now lives in Virginia with his wife, Tiffany, and two daughters.

Maj Tidwell was a star linebacker on the Navy football team. He graduated from the Naval Academy in 2007, and went on to deploy to the Middle East several times over the course of his career. He medically retired from the Marine Corps in June 2020 after he received a diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Maj Tidwell has returned to his native Oklahoma, where he is seeking treatment with the support of his wife, Cassi, and three children.

“This year has been so difficult for so many families around the United States, and our military families are no exception. We at the Tunnel to Towers Foundation believe it is our duty to take care of those who take care of us, and to take care of their families. We are honored to come together with The Home Depot Foundation to remove the financial burden of a mortgage off the shoulders of these heroes in time for the holidays,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller.

“These veterans' stories of service are incredibly moving and it’s a true honor to partner with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation to give back to them this holiday season as we show our appreciation for their service to the country,” said Sean Walker, Manager of Strategic Partnerships and Programs, The Home Depot Foundation. “Through our ongoing work with Tunnel to Towers, we’ve collectively partnered together on more than 60 smart homes for service members and their families.”





About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s mission is to honor the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. To date, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has spent over $250 million to honor and support our first responders and veterans and their families.

For more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, please visit tunnel2towers.org

Follow Tunnel to Towers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @Tunnel2Towers.

About The Home Depot Foundation

The Home Depot Foundation works to improve the homes and lives of U.S. veterans, train skilled tradespeople to fill the labor gap and support communities impacted by natural disasters. Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $350 million in veteran causes and improved more than 48,000 veteran homes and facilities in 4,500 cities. The Foundation has pledged to invest half of a billion dollars in veteran causes by 2025.

To learn more about The Home Depot Foundation visit HomeDepotFoundation.org and follow us on Twitter @HomeDepotFound and on Facebook + Instagram @HomeDepotFoundation.

