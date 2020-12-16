Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 960 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,415 in the last 365 days.

EverQuote CEO Jayme Mendal to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Events

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (“EverQuote”), a leading online marketplace for insurance shopping, today announced that Jayme Mendal, CEO will participate in two upcoming Fireside chats. In addition, John Wagner, CFO, and Joseph Sanborn, SVP, Corporate Development & Strategy will be hosting 1X1 investor meetings at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference.

Event Details:

Canaccord Genuity Fireside Chat
Date: Monday, December 21, 2020
Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
Date: Monday, January 11, 2021
Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
Hosting 1X1 Investor Meetings

The fireside chats will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on EverQuote’s investor relations website at http://investors.everquote.com.

About EverQuote
EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace, connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's mission is to empower insurance shoppers to better protect life's most important assets—their family, property, and future. Our vision is to use data and technology to make insurance simpler, more affordable and personalized ultimately reducing cost and risk.

For more information, visit EverQuote.com and follow on Twitter @EverQuoteInsure.

Investor Relations Contact: 
Brinlea Johnson 
The Blueshirt Group
415.269.2645 
brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

EverQuote CEO Jayme Mendal to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Events

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.