EverQuote CEO Jayme Mendal to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Events

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (“EverQuote”), a leading online marketplace for insurance shopping, today announced that Jayme Mendal, CEO will participate in two upcoming Fireside chats. In addition, John Wagner, CFO, and Joseph Sanborn, SVP, Corporate Development & Strategy will be hosting 1X1 investor meetings at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference.



Event Details:

Canaccord Genuity Fireside Chat

Date: Monday, December 21, 2020

Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Date: Monday, January 11, 2021

Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Hosting 1X1 Investor Meetings

The fireside chats will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on EverQuote’s investor relations website at http://investors.everquote.com.

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace, connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's mission is to empower insurance shoppers to better protect life's most important assets—their family, property, and future. Our vision is to use data and technology to make insurance simpler, more affordable and personalized ultimately reducing cost and risk.

For more information, visit EverQuote.com and follow on Twitter @EverQuoteInsure.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brinlea Johnson

The Blueshirt Group

415.269.2645

brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com