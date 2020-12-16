PENNDOT HAS REDUCED SPEED LIMITS ON MAJOR ROADWAYS IN NORTHEASTERN PA AS OF 2:30 PM. COMMERCIAL VEHICLES INSTRUCTED TO STAY IN RIGHT LANE

Dunmore, PA – Due to the winter storm impacting the region, PennDOT has temporarily reduced the speed limit on several major roadways in northeastern Pennsylvania today as of 2:30 PM.

PennDOT encourages motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:

• Interstate 81 in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Susquehanna Counties • Interstate 80 in Luzerne County • Interstate 84 in Lackawanna, Pike, and Wayne Counties • Interstate 380 in Lackawanna and Wayne County All truck drivers are reminded that during this speed limit reduction, trucks are to travel in the right lane of the highway.

Although PennDOT has crews treating roadways around the clock, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms. However, if people must travel, they can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 680 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available by calling 5-1-1, and regional Twitter alerts are available on the 511PA website. PennDOT also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials. In addition, PennDOT reminds motorists to pack an emergency kit for their vehicles. A basic kit should include non-perishable food, water, blanket, small shovel and warm clothes. When preparing an emergency kit, motorists should take into account special needs of passengers such as baby food, pet supplies or medications and pack accordingly.

Downloadable materials, including home and car emergency kit checklists and emergency plan templates, are available at www.ReadyPA.org or by calling 1-888-9-READYPA. Citizens can find information about getting involved in local emergency response efforts and other volunteer opportunities through the Web site or the toll-free line.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter. Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PANortheast.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Kalinoski, (570)-963-4044 , jekalinosk@pa.gov

# # #