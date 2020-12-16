Ontario Health Coalition to Release An Urgent Call to Conscience: New Report on the COVID-19 Crisis in Ontario’s Long-Term Care Homes

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Health Coalition will be releasing a new report A Call to Conscience: The COVID-19 Crisis in Ontario’s Long-Term Care Homes on a Zoom press conference.



The report looks at current conditions in long-term care, where we are at in the second wave compared to the first, and the alarming spread of COVID-19. The report tracks the spread of the virus home by home in every community that has had large outbreaks to date in Wave 2. It looks at what measures have been taken in those homes. It reviews what is needed to stem the spread of the virus and what the Ontario government is doing. The Coalition has tracked the major infection control measures, surveyed staff about what is happening on the ground, and in visceral accounts from family and staff in some of the current wave’s largest outbreaks, assessed the state of care and infection control.

