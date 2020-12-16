Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Ontario Health Coalition to Release An Urgent Call to Conscience: New Report on the COVID-19 Crisis in Ontario’s Long-Term Care Homes

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Health Coalition will be releasing a new report A Call to Conscience: The COVID-19 Crisis in Ontario’s Long-Term Care Homes on a Zoom press conference.

The report looks at current conditions in long-term care, where we are at in the second wave compared to the first, and the alarming spread of COVID-19. The report tracks the spread of the virus home by home in every community that has had large outbreaks to date in Wave 2. It looks at what measures have been taken in those homes. It reviews what is needed to stem the spread of the virus and what the Ontario government is doing. The Coalition has tracked the major infection control measures, surveyed staff about what is happening on the ground, and in visceral accounts from family and staff in some of the current wave’s largest outbreaks, assessed the state of care and infection control.

When: December 17 at 10 a.m. by Zoom.

Media are invited to join by Zoom at the following link on Thursday December 17 at 10 a.m.

https://zoom.us/j/98670054796?pwd=dEk4dlpOQStFcDU1cWVYbmc3dHlSQT09

Meeting ID: 986 7005 4796
Passcode: 197857

For more information: Natalie Mehra, Ontario Health Coalition, at 416-230-6402.


