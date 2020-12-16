Treasurer Magaziner Recognizes Seven RI Champions with "Distinguished Service" Awards

This afternoon, General Treasurer Seth Magaziner held his inaugural "General Treasurer's Distinguished Service Awards" ceremony. During the ceremony, the Treasurer recognized seven Rhode Island individuals and organizations who have been strong partners to the Office of the General Treasurer in supporting increased economic opportunity for all Rhode Islanders.

"I'm so proud to award the first-ever General Treasurer's Distinguished Service Award to today's recipients. These individuals and organizations have gone above and beyond the line of duty to further our work to create a brighter economic future for all Rhode Islanders," said Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner. "They have had a tremendous impact on the lives of their fellow Rhode Islanders, whether by supporting my office's unclaimed properties program which returns hundreds of thousands of dollars to Rhode Islanders each year, by helping RI small businesses get access to the capital they need to thrive through our BankLocal initiative, or by supporting any number of our other vitally important programs. I sincerely thank our award recipients for their service."

During today's ceremony, the following individuals and organizations received the General Treasurer's Distinguished Service Award:

Senator Harold Metts

*Distinguished Service for Championing Reforms to Student Loans, Payday Lending and other High Cost Financial Services

Senator James Seveney

*Distinguished Service for Support of the Unclaimed Property Program

Representative Julie Casimiro

*Distinguished Service for Support of the Unclaimed Property Program

Navigant Credit Union

*Distinguished Service for Support of Small Businesses through the BankLocal Program

Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence

*Distinguished Service for Partnership with the Crime Victims Compensation Fund

The City of East Providence

*Distinguished Service for Leadership on School Construction and Green Infrastructure

Jorge Cardenas (posthumous award, presented to his son Nilton Cardenas)

*Distinguished Service for Service to Rhode Island Students and Promotion of the CollegeBound Program.

The General Treasurer's Distinguished Service Award was created to recognize Rhode Island individuals and organizations whose support has helped the RI Treasurer's Office provide exemplary services to the people of Rhode Island.

# # #

Contact: Rosie Hilmer, Communications Director (401) 439-2199| rosie.hilmer@treasury.ri.gov