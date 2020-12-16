NEW SECTION OF VETERAN’S PARKWAY OPENING

For Immediate Release: Monday, December 14, 2020 Contact: Harry Johnston, SD Department of Transportation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says Veteran’s Parkway will open to traffic between Rice Street an Interstate 90, which includes Exit 402, on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

“This new roadway has been long awaited as it provides an important connection to the growing southeast part of Sioux Falls and surrounding communities,” says Mitchell Region Engineer Travis Dressen. “The completion of this one-mile segment, including Exit 402, represents a key milestone in the 6.5 miles built to date.”

The concept for Veterans Parkway was first outlined in a 1995 Sioux Falls Regional Transportation Study to address future transportation needs in Sioux Falls and the surrounding area. Construction on the corridor began in 2008 on the existing S.D. Highway 11 alignment and projects followed each year after 2015.

“The high-speed limited access Veteran’s Parkway (Highway 100) corridor compliments the regional transportation network along with improving travel times for local passenger and freight traffic, says Dressen. “It will also spur residential and commercial growth throughout the larger metropolitan area.”

Motorists are advised there will be minimal impacts to traffic in the Spring of 2021 as crews complete bridge painting and remaining cleanup work behind the curb.

The prime contractor on this $55.6 million project is Riley Brothers Construction of Morris, Minnesota.

- 30 -