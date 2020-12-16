South Carolina Daily COVID-19 Update (December 16, 2020)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 16, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina has received a total of 42,900 Pfizer vaccines as of today, which completes the state's first allocation of COVID-19 vaccine, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced today. Fifteen public health facilities received doses of the vaccine directly from the federal government since Monday and front-line medical workers continue to be vaccinated in accordance with the phase 1a vaccination guidance. This guidance follows federal recommendations for distributing the initial limited supplies of COVID-19 vaccine. States will receive additional allocations of vaccine each week. South Carolina expects its next doses to arrive early next week and anticipates receiving between 200,000-300,00 total doses by the end of the year. DHEC will continue to provide regular updates on vaccine in South Carolina. A new online data set that provides vaccine-specific reporting will be finalized soon and is anticipated to be updated weekly. For the most current vaccine information, continue to visit scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 241,471/18,648

Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,444/356

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,183,377

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)

Testing opportunities available statewide: 314

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

11,786 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)

20.6% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

