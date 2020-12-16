Mindful Media: 12 Companies Making Health Easier in 2021

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, BC, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From nutrition software to medicinal mushrooms, 2021 is the year for health innovation, and many companies are recognizing this opportunity. Mindful Media shares 12 companies that are taking the challenge out of health, making it easier than ever to access.



“Want to get fit and look fabulous this 2021 so you can curl up in your sweatpants on the couch knowing you have 6-pack abs? If so, look no further!”



If you think the above statement sounds ridiculous, that makes two of us.



The reality is, staying mentally and physically healthy has been incredibly challenging over the past year as the societal pressures of having “places to go and people to see” aren’t there to keep us accountable.



More than ever before, it is actually ENCOURAGED to stay in every night of the week. An activity that leaves many within steps of the refrigerator, home to some dangerous treats like ice cream and perhaps a nice chardonnay.



The solution to the pandemic-fatigue that many are feeling is discovering ways to make health accessible, fun, and beneficial… or simply put, easier.



How do we make health easier, you ask?



Thankfully, there are a number of health and wellness companies out there who have taken on this task. Through an innovative approach to health solutions, these companies experienced rapid growth in popularity throughout 2020.



With new habits forming, the success of these companies is sure to persist into 2021.



We’ve outlined 12 companies that are doing amazing things in making health easier in 2021, which is something we can all benefit from.



Peloton



If 2020 was kind to one industry, it would be that of at-home workout equipment. Peloton is a shining example of the success this industry has experienced. The company, which was founded in New York in 2012, is reported to have grown 350% in 2020 according to a recent Forbes article. So, what’s the reason for this surge in success? Gym closures, social distancing measures, and humanity’s innate thirst for competition have all contributed to the growth of Peloton’s popularity, which is now on a 4 to 8 week backorder for buyers interested in joining the biker gang.



What we love about Peloton is that they continue to push forth with innovations. They have now expanded on their lineup of stationary bikes to bring customers and members the Peloton tread, providing a full service guided workout experience. And for interested buyers that are spooked by the steep price tag? No problem. The company offers a 90-day free trial to their guided workout programs which require only body-weight and minimal equipment. Peloton has done a sensational job bringing the experience of boutique fitness classes into the home, and many are believing this trend will persist past the pandemic as people are falling in love with the ease of at-home workouts.



3M



As the world’s leading producer of N95 masks, 3M was in high demand this past year. The industry conglomerate found itself at the center of an industry battle to fulfill personal protection equipment orders to countries all over the world. The Minnesota based company responded to this pressure by doubling their global output of N95 masks, which are specially designed to filter 95% of airborne particles, to 1.1 billion units annually.



Almost a year later, the vast majority of the world is still masking up when stepping out of the home. This trend is not anticipated to change until a vaccine is widely available, and even then, some are believing the act of wearing a mask may persist into mainstream culture. Boasting a selection of respirators designed to meet each individual's need, the 3M will continue to provide protection on a global scale come 2021.

Calm



Rated the #1 app for sleep, meditation, and relaxation, Calm is regarded as one of the most successful meditation apps in the world, with a mission to make the world happier and healthier. And let’s face it - 2020 hasn’t been a walk in the park. Globally, mental health issues are on the rise resulting from isolation, social distancing, and disruptions to routine, Calm provides users with a convenient and accessible way to combat anxiety, insomnia, and stress through simply participating in the sessions available in the apps content library.

Through answering a series of questions, Calm curates customized exercise options suited to the needs of each user. This allows users to focus on the areas that they are specifically struggling with by listening to a meditation practice that has been intuitively selected by the app. Daily reminders promote consistency, which is important for beginners looking to benefit from the practice of meditation. Calm is not only highly effective, but highly convenient, and is a wonderful tool to help individuals cope with the heaviness that is the pandemic.



HelloFresh



Over the past few years, meal kits have been rising in popularity thanks to their convenience and customization, proving to have an option for nearly all lifestyles. Are you a mom on the go with a handful of kiddos to feed after school and before hockey practice? Or perhaps a busy working professional who has no desire (or time) to stop by the grocery store after work and battle the lines? Whatever the case may be, meal kits are making life easier.



HelloFresh is a leader in the meal kit industry, having been one of the first companies to launch such an innovative solution. With a variety of options to choose from (vegetarian, vegan, low carb, family-sized, couple sized) the meal kit and delivery company is providing a solution for everyone and is taking the guesswork out of “what should I make for dinner tonight?” Furthermore, grocery shopping is something that is no longer safe for at-risk members of the community. With HelloFresh delivering the meal kits once a week, those who are concerned about their health can stay safe from the comfort of their home.



Alo



Founded in 2007 in Los Angeles, Alo Yoga is driven by the mission to spread good by bringing yoga to the world. The studio-to-street wear company creates minimal, yoga forward workout attire designed to increase movement and mobility, promoting a healthier and grounded lifestyle. Over the years, the company has expanded on its original line of yoga attire to offer workout clothing for a variety of physical activities, including running, barre, pilates, and exploration.



Today, Alo is far more than just a yoga apparel company. The industry titan also features a full virtual fitness program that allows members to follow professional instructors teaching a variety of classes that range in difficulty. This option is affordable on its own at $20/month, or, if you fancy ordering an item from their website, you get one month of the membership for free. 2021 is all about the home workout, and Alo is making this easier through their extraordinary yoga and fitness attire as well as their beautifully curated workout content as available on Alo Moves.

MenuSano



Lifestyles are busier today than they have ever been before, and this has created an increasing reliance on dining out/ordering in to stay nourished throughout a fully packed day. The problem with these options is that the nutritional value of the dishes is often a guessing game, which is not sustainable for individuals and families looking to source healthy choices. Recognizing this flaw in the system, Sonia Couto launched MenuSano in 2015 as a solution to her and her team “...wondering why, when you purchase boxed food you get nutrition labels, but not when you purchase restaurant food.”

As a nutrition analysis and recipe costing software, MenuSano allows foodservice, restaurants, manufacturers, schools, and hospitals the ability to create recipes and generate compliant nutrition labels, promoting health through consciousness. This Toronto-based solution to the guessing game of nutrition has been very well received by business owners. It provides an affordable and attainable solution to comply with government regulations for nutrition labeling. Consumers benefit by having access to the information at the point of sale which allows them to make healthier decisions. This breakthrough in awareness and accessibility is why MenuSano is a fundamental player in making health easier in 2021.



Fredi



2020 has been the year of burnout for many - the world has imposed a number of uphill battles resulting in high levels of stress, emotional overwhelm, and distractions that have made everyday life incredibly challenging. Fredi is a company that believes success at work starts with wellness, and that’s why they’re helping ambitious women put their wellness first so they can experience snowballing wins at work and in life. Their product, Focused by Fredi, is an all-natural daily supplement in the nootropics space that is helping individuals feel sharp, collected, and energized all day long. Founded in 2019, the wellness company was created to introduce this simple step to your morning routine so you can tackle the day feeling motivated, clear-headed, and confident.

Chelsea and Mitch Glaser are the sibling duo who created the company as a solution to the high-stress and fast-paced lifestyles they had both been living with Chelsea running her own company and Mitch working as a Wall Street Investment Banker. They were both working hard to reach their goals, but often felt held back by the effects of burnout in the process. With their blend of six 100% natural ingredients, the Glasers are upgrading your morning routine and encouraging more self-care. As an industry-leading nootropic solution, Focused by Fredi is the supplement to turn to in 2021 for those looking for a natural and healthy way to boost their productivity.



SafetyWing



SafetyWing is making health easier in 2021by making health ACCESSIBLE. Developed by a team of nomads themselves, SafetyWing is the world’s first International Travel Medical Insurance and global health insurance created to meet the needs of remote workers and digital nomads who are location independent. This growing workforce now has access to revolutionized subscription-based insurance policies that can cater to the unique needs of each individual.



All of SafetyWing’s products cover COVID-19, an offer that few other insurance companies have included in their policies. By continuing to provide extensive coverage, this San Francisco/Norwegian company is proving to be at the forefront of a global workforce shift that is embracing remote-work opportunities. Regardless of what your office looks like in 2021, SafetyWing will provide the coverage you need to keep you and your family safe and healthy anywhere in the world.

Sunny Culture



It’s time for kombucha to make room on the shelves - water kefir is the new probiotic beverage that is healing gut health one sip at a time! Founded in 2015 by Patrick Whitner and Rany Bochi, Sunny Culture is a health-focused beverage company that has successfully scaled its water kefir product from the countertops of Rani’s kitchen to taking over the shelves of Whole Foods across Florida in only a few short years. The light, probiotic beverage is made with live water kefir culture and is available in four flavors of Probiotic Water Kefir and three flavors of the concentrated Probiotic Shot.



The founders, who met at the age of 12 when they were roommates at a tennis academy, have a long history with health and nutrition, and created the product as a way to make wellness easier (and delicious). Sunny Culture’s water kefir beverages are free from the vinegary-bite and bloat that is often associated with kombucha, and offers what Rany described as a “... soft champagne-esque bubbly beverage - without the booze.” With 2021 being the year of fresh starts, let’s hit refresh on our health habits by introducing Sunny Culture into our everyday consumption routines.



Tryp Therapeutics



As a company making waves in medical advancements, Tryp Therapeutics is gaining a name for itself as a drug development company that will be known in 2021. This innovative psychedelic pharmaceutical company is making strides in the development of transformative medicines targeting diseases such as Fibromyalgia and CNS disorders by unlocking the therapeutic potential of psilocybin. Led by a world-class team from biotech companies and pharma giants Pfizer, Roche, and Merck, Tryp is focused on identifying and developing clinical-stage compounds for orphan diseases and other diseases that have ineffective first-line treatment options. Tryp Therapeutics is at the forefront of the emerging psychedelic renaissance which is looking like it will potentially transform medicine in 2021.



Stay Wyld

Mushrooms are making a comeback in 2021, and no we’re not talking about the kind you sautee to serve on top of your steak. Holistic mushrooms, rather, are being widely recognized for their sensational benefits, and Stay Wyld Organics is at the forefront of this movement. The industry-leading health and wellness company is firmly rooted in helping people to live their healthiest daily lives through incorporating the benefits that mushrooms offer.

As an age-old remedy, medicinal mushrooms have been used for thousands of years, and Stay Wyld is re-purposing their properties to benefit today’s society through an environmentally conscious lens as the first and only medicinal mushroom company to commit to plastic-free packaging With a line up of 7 different capsule formulas and 5 powders, the company is focused on supporting a variety of health issues, including cognitive function, memory, immune defense, and stress & anxiety. Their organically, North American grown products are steamed for enhanced bioavailability and offer a natural and easy solution to support everyday health. This wellness crusader is guiding us into a healthier 2021!

OhFresh Brands



A good company creates something good. A great company creates something good with the purpose to create great change. OhFresh Brands is an example of a great company through the change they’re creating in providing American’s with easier access to nutritional food and beverage options. Launched in 2018, the innovative company is disrupting the U.S. beverage industry through its focus on sourcing healthy products and distributing them to retailers across America at an affordable price. Yousef Abuzuaiter, founder and CEO of the importing and incubating firm, stated that OhFresh Brands is “bringing healthy international consumer products to the U.S.”



The past two years have seen OhFresh experience explosive growth. Their lineup of health-focused products has expanded to include a variety of names, from Mogu-Mogu to Sappe Aloe Vera, as well as OhFresh’s own line of canned beverages. On top of this, they continue to partner with a growing number of American retailers to make their products available from coast to coast. Through OhFresh’s determination to provide American’s with healthy beverage and food alternatives, they are making health in 2021 as easy as a walk down the block!



