Tahi Authentic and Natural Manuka Honey Now Available at VitaBeauti.com, a Popular Health and Wellness Portal

PALM BEACH, FL, Dec. 16, 2020 -- Tahi authentic 100 percent natural biodiversity-positive Manuka and Multifloral Honeys are now available at VitaBeauti.com , a popular health and wellness portal.

“We are excited about our rollout of Tahi honey to American consumers,” said Suzan Craig, founder and director of Tahi honey in New Zealand. “Earlier this year, our representative introduced Tahi honey to 40 buyers from major retailers in the United States.

“Now, VitaBeauti.com announced it would offer our 100 percent genuine Manuka honey to its consumers,” Ms. Craig said.

Manuka honey comes from bees that pollinate the native manuka bush in New Zealand. What separates Manuka honey from other varieties is its high methylglyoxal concentration, which is its major antibacterial component.

“Although Manuka honey has been used in traditional remedies for centuries, you also can use it in your tea and to sweeten your favorite recipes,” Ms. Craig added. “Many people tout Manuka honey, which contains natural vitamins and minerals, as a superfood that you should add to your diet.”

Consumers worldwide, however, have had a challenge when buying Manuka honey.

“There is a lot of counterfeit Manuka honey products on the market,” Ms. Craig said. “A huge percentage of the honey marketed as Manuka honey is fake.”

American consumers will not have to worry about the authenticity of Tahi honey.

“We use the Unique Manuka Factor (UMF) seal of approval, which is the global standard that measures the purity and quality of Manuka honey,” said Ms. Craig, adding that Tahi Manuka honey has a UMF rating of up to 23.

“You can’t get purer or more authentic Manuka honey than Tahi,” she said.

Tahi honey varieties that will soon be available in America, including several now offered by VitaBeauti.com , include:

Tahi Forest Honey MGO 40+, a delicious mix of native New Zealand flowers including Manuka. Tahi Forest Honey is ideal for everyday eating and cooking.

Tahi Kanuka Honey is smooth, aromatic with a sweet, crisp, and delicate floral taste.

Beelicious Honey MGO 40+ is sweet, creamy, and tasty with subtle flavors of native forest flowers, including Manuka. 1NZD from the sale of each jar of Beelicious honey goes towards Tahi’s BeeFriends Program, an environmental education program for local schools in New Zealand.

Tahi Manuka Multifloral Honey MGO 80+, which has a sweet, smooth, and mildly tangy taste.

Tahi UMF Manuka Honeys, which is certified as authentic New Zealand Manuka honey, contain all the unique and natural properties that make Manuka honey popular worldwide.

Tahi, which is not genetically modified or engineered, only makes pure honey without added sugars, water, or chemicals.

“American consumers now have the option not only to buy the purest Manuka honey on the market but also make a positive difference because 100% of Tahi’s profits go directly into community and conservation projects,” Ms. Craig said.

For more information about Tahi, visit VitaBeauti.com or tahinz.com

