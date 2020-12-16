Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 400 Block of 2nd Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Friday, November 20, 2020, in the 400 block of 2nd Street, Northwest.

At approximately 6:01 pm, the suspect and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation at the listed location. During the altercation, the suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, December 15, 2020, 28 year-old Donte Phison, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).