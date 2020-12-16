Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Burglary Two and Theft Two from Auto Offense: 1600 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two and Theft Two from Auto Offense that occurred on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, in the 1600 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

 

At approximately 7:43 am, the suspect entered the victim’s vehicle and took property at the listed location. The suspect then entered an establishment and took property. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Tuesday, December 15, 2020, 29 year-old Nafees Rahman, of Vienna, VA, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two and Theft Two from Auto.

