Americans for Safe Access Applauds Senate Passage of the Cannabidiol (CBD) and Marihuana Research Expansion Act

Americans for Safe Access Logo

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last night, the U.S. Senate passed unanimously by voice vote the Cannabidiol and Marihuana Research Expansion Act (S. 2032). This marks the first time that a cannabis reform bill has passed the Senate.

This bill combines two bills: the Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act and the Marijuana Effective Drug Studies Act. If enacted into law, the bill would remove existing barriers to scientific and medical research on cannabis and its compounds including CBD (cannabidiol). Click here for the full list of provisions.

Americans for Safe Access endorsed this bill and applauds its passage: “Last night’s vote signals that the Senate is finally ready to have a serious conversation about helping patients suffering from conditions ranging from chronic pain to PTSD explore new approaches to medicine,” said Dustin McDonald, interim policy director of Americans for Safe Access.

The Senate’s passage of this bill now sets the stage for consideration of the measure in the House of Representatives. Americans for Safe Access is hopeful that the bill can be reconciled with similar legislation approved by the House last week and sent to the President’s desk before Congress adjourns for the year.

ABOUT AMERICANS FOR SAFE ACCESS

Americans for Safe Access (ASA), is the largest national nonprofit, member-based organization of patients, medical professionals, scientists and concerned citizens promoting safe and legal access to cannabis for therapeutic use and research with over 150,000 supporters in all 50 states.