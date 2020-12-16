Baptist Health provides its first allocation of COVID-19 Vaccines to their Frontline Caregivers

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Baptist Health South Florida began administering the first COVID-19 vaccines for their frontline healthcare workers. The Pfizer vaccines arrived to the Baptist Health campus early this morning, where about 500 caregivers are expected to receive the vaccine today.

Daphne Pierre, R.N., an ICU nurse at South Miami Hospital, was the first to receive the vaccine. This marks a milestone moment for Baptist Health and our entire community in the fight against COVID-19.

“Getting vaccinated is the right thing to do for yourself, your loved ones and our community,” said Madeline Camejo, chief pharmacy officer at Baptist Health, in a press conference today. “It’s the humanitarian thing to do.”

On December 11, the U.S. Food and Drug Agency (FDA) issued the first emergency use authorization (EUA) for a vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 in individuals 16 years of age and older. The Emergency Use Authorization allows the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed in the U.S.

Baptist Health received an initial allotment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and will be offering it to employees and caregivers on a voluntary basis in phases, by pre-determined groups. The FDA is expected to meet on December 17 to review Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. If approved for emergency use, healthcare organizations in Florida, including Baptist Health, could receive Moderna’s vaccine as early as the week of December 21.

Ms. Camejo, who is charged with leading the healthcare system’s vaccination efforts across four counties, added, “We must all do our part by continuing to wear masks, socially distance and wash our hands.”

For downloadable BROLL and SOTs of this morning’s activities: https://vimeo.com/491651351

For downloadable photos: https://newsroom.baptisthealth.net/multimedia-post/

