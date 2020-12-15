Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Topics Included in SBIR/STTR Funding Opportunity

On Monday, Dec. 14, DOE released its FY 2021 Phase I Release 2 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Phase I Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA).

Eligible small business can apply to receive up to $200,000 to test their innovative ideas over 12 months. Small businesses that win SBIR/STTR awards keep the rights to any technology developed and are encouraged to commercialize the technology.

DOE is holding an informational webinar on the SBIR/STTR Phase I, Release 2 FOA on Friday, Dec. 18. Register for the webinar today.

EERE is supporting 49 different SBIR/STTR research topics across its three technology sectors: transportation, renewable energy, and energy efficiency. To learn about the topics and grant application requirements, please view the Topic Description Document and the Phase I Release 2 FOA.

Hydrogen and fuel cell topics in this FOA include:

  • 15a: Novel PEM Fuel Cell Membrane Electrode Assemblies for High Efficiency and Durability in Heavy Duty Applications
  • 15b: Innovative Approaches to Minimize Boil-off Losses from Liquid Hydrogen Storage Systems
  • 15c: In-line Filter for Particulate Matter at Heavy-Duty Hydrogen Fueling Stations
  • 15d: Efficient Chillers for Hydrogen Pre-cooling at Heavy-Duty Hydrogen Fueling Stations.

Small business interested in applying in response to this FOA must submit a Letter of Intent to be eligible to submit a full application. Letters of Intent are due no later than Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. Learn more about how to prepare and submit a Phase I Letter of Intent.

