North Carolina Court of Appeals Offers Free Appellate CLE Courses

The North Carolina Court of Appeals is offering appellate continuing legal education courses (CLEs) until the end of February 2021. The on-demand video courses are available for free to licensed North Carolina attorneys seeking CLE credit, North Carolina paralegals seeking CPE credit, and the general public. The program is divided into six one-hour videos which cover topics including emerging appellate issues, appellate practice and procedure, ethics, and technology. Five course videos are available immediately and the sixth, covering advanced appellate topics, will be posted later this month.

“CLE providers offered fewer appellate-related courses in 2020 because of cancelations and scheduling issues related to the pandemic,” said Court of Appeals Judge Richard Dietz. “The North Carolina Court of Appeals is excited to be able to step in and offer some free appellate and technology CLE to fill that gap.”

These on-demand videos are available to watch at any time through the end of February 2021. North Carolina attorneys and paralegals can watch the entire six-video program, which is designed to cover all aspects of appellate practice and procedure, or can select the one-hour CLE videos of interest to them.

All of the information about this program, links to the video courses, and how to earn CLE credit can be found on NCcourts.gov.