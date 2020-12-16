Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 965 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,327 in the last 365 days.

North Star Scientific to Open Aerospace Manufacturing Operation in Oklahoma City

North Star Scientific (NSS) Corporation, a Hawaii-based company, has announced plans to expand to Oklahoma City. The company plans to start operations in January with approximately five employees and will ramp up to 40 jobs once its manufacturing site is fully operational.

“NSS has chosen the state of Oklahoma and Oklahoma City as the site of our expansion because of the favorable business environment and the availability of personnel and other resources that benefit aerospace companies, especially those focused on radar and electronics,” said Dr. James Stamm, CEO of North Star Scientific Corporation. “We are excited about the opportunities we see for our business in this environment and look forward to being a part of the community in Oklahoma City.”

NSS designs, develops, and qualifies state of the art electronic systems for Department of Defense applications and delivers reliable high-performance products and services. They specialize in radar frequency systems designs and rapid research & development/custom solutions. 

“We are proud to have North Star Scientific join Oklahoma’s aerospace industry,” said Sean Kouplen, Oklahoma Secretary of Commerce & Workforce Development. “They recognized what our state has to offer – a positive business climate and skilled workforce – and decided to join the more than 1,100 aerospace entities operating here. I wish them the best as they get up and running and am excited to tour their facility in the future.”

“We are thrilled to welcome North Star Scientific to the Oklahoma City community,” said President & CEO of the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber Roy H. Williams. “North Star Scientific recognized the benefits of our engineering talent pipeline and being located close to Tinker Air Force Base presented to their company. We look forward to working with North Star Scientific and helping them prosper in Oklahoma City.”

You just read:

North Star Scientific to Open Aerospace Manufacturing Operation in Oklahoma City

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.