North Star Scientific to Open Aerospace Manufacturing Operation in Oklahoma City

North Star Scientific (NSS) Corporation, a Hawaii-based company, has announced plans to expand to Oklahoma City. The company plans to start operations in January with approximately five employees and will ramp up to 40 jobs once its manufacturing site is fully operational.

“NSS has chosen the state of Oklahoma and Oklahoma City as the site of our expansion because of the favorable business environment and the availability of personnel and other resources that benefit aerospace companies, especially those focused on radar and electronics,” said Dr. James Stamm, CEO of North Star Scientific Corporation. “We are excited about the opportunities we see for our business in this environment and look forward to being a part of the community in Oklahoma City.”

NSS designs, develops, and qualifies state of the art electronic systems for Department of Defense applications and delivers reliable high-performance products and services. They specialize in radar frequency systems designs and rapid research & development/custom solutions.

“We are proud to have North Star Scientific join Oklahoma’s aerospace industry,” said Sean Kouplen, Oklahoma Secretary of Commerce & Workforce Development. “They recognized what our state has to offer – a positive business climate and skilled workforce – and decided to join the more than 1,100 aerospace entities operating here. I wish them the best as they get up and running and am excited to tour their facility in the future.”

“We are thrilled to welcome North Star Scientific to the Oklahoma City community,” said President & CEO of the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber Roy H. Williams. “North Star Scientific recognized the benefits of our engineering talent pipeline and being located close to Tinker Air Force Base presented to their company. We look forward to working with North Star Scientific and helping them prosper in Oklahoma City.”