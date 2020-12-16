Global Next-Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market Size study, by Type, Application and Regional Forecasts 2020-2030

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Next-Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market Research Report 2020 Analysis and Forecast 2030” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Global Next-Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market: Market Segments: By Therapeutic Area (Oncology & Autoimmune/Inflammatory); By Technology (Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs), Bispecific Antibodies, Fc-engineered Antibodies, Antibody Fragments and Antibody-like Proteins & Biosimilar Antibody Products); and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030

Product Overview

Use of a new improvised therapeutic antibody to form novel medicines for the treatment of different diseases includes next-generation antibody therapeutics. Next-generation antibody therapeutics have been clinically developed for many diseases by pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms.

Market Highlights

Global next generation antibody therapeutics is expected to project a notable CAGR of % in 2030.

Global next generation antibody therapeutics market to surpass USD million by 2030 from USD million in 2019 at a CAGR of % throughout the forecast period, i.e. 2019-30.

Global Next-Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market: Segments

Oncology Segment to grow with the highest CAGR of % during 2019-30

Global Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market is segmented by therapeutic area into oncology and autoimmune/inflammatory. The greater market share in 2019 was accounted for by the oncology segment and is expected to see the highest growth during the forecast period due to rising incidence of cancer globally. The key factors for market growth are the growing prevalence of cancer worldwide, where next generation antibodies serve as the predominant therapy and new product launches.

Global Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing investments in healthcare infrastructural development

During the forecast period, the global next-generation demand for antibody therapeutics is likely to expand at a significant rate. This is largely due to the success of antibody therapeutics for chronic conditions such as cancer and autoimmune diseases of the next generation. Generally speaking, antibody therapeutics have experienced clear scientific developments to improve their effectiveness.

Restraints

High cost involved in research and development for developing next generation antibodies

Different governments have implemented numerous stringent rules and regulations relating to the use of antibodies, which are significantly hampering the global demand for next-generation antibody therapeutics. In addition, the high investment required for R&D activities and the preference among medical and healthcare professionals as well as patients for older-generation drug therapies are some of the major issues facing the global market during the forecast period.

Global Next-Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market: Regions

Global next generation antibody therapeutics market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MENA.

Global next generation antibody therapeutics market in North America held the largest market share of % in the year 2019 and due to growing R&D activities, technical advancements in antibody therapies, growing healthcare expenditure and increasing government initiatives in this area, growth over the forecast period is expected to be sustained. In addition, the growth of the market is also driven by the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and by the growing approval of new medicines. It is anticipated that the growing occurrence of multiple diseases, growing advances in therapeutic antibodies, evolving antibody technologies, rising demand for better healthcare services, and rapid growth in biosimilar antibodies and engineered antibodies will bring new opportunities for the region's next-generation therapeutic antibody industry.

Global Next-Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market: Recent Development

• In June 2019, Xencor has initiated first dose in patient in a phase I clinical trial for XmAb22841, a bispecific antibody that targets CTLA-4 and LAG-3 receptor inhibitors for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. If successful, it will change the treatment landscape of patients suffering from advanced solid tumors throughout the world

Global Next-Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market: Key Players

• Bristol-Myers Squibb

• Pfizer

• Roche

• Amgen

• AstraZeneca

• Bayer

• Takeda Pharmaceuticals

• Biogen

• Seattle Genetics

• ImmunoGen

• Kyowa Hakko Kirin

• Xencor

• Dyax Corp

Global Next-Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market report also contains analysis on:

Global next-generation antibody therapeutics market Segments:

• By Therapeutic Area:

• Oncology

• Autoimmune/Inflammatory

• By Technology:

• Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs)

• Bispecific Antibodies

• Fc-engineered Antibodies

• Antibody Fragments and Antibody-like Proteins

• Biosimilar Antibody Products

• Next-generation antibody therapeutics Market Dynamics

• Next-generation antibody therapeutics Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints

