Senator Haywood Announces Recipients of Community Development and COVID-19 Relief Funding

Harrisburg – December 16, 2020 – State Senator Art Haywood (D-Montgomery/Philadelphia) announced today that organizations in his district, and organizations who serve the residents of his Senate district, have received over $2 million in Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) tax credit awards.

“As our communities continue to battle COVID-19 and its many repercussions, I am very pleased that assistance through the NAP will serve residents in my district,” Haywood said. “This funding will assist education programs, programs providing for the food and housing insecure, and will support those working to address the issues that lead to crime and mental health issues in our communities.”

Haywood specifically recognized The Business Center for Entrepreneurship & Social Enterprise in his district and the $94,105 they received through NAP to promote education and training for family sustaining jobs in the manufacturing field.

Organizations such as Rebuilding Together Philadelphia, West Philadelphia Financial Services Institution, Philabundance, Playworks Philadelphia, SquashSmarts, Asociación Puertorriqueños en Marcha (APM), and Project HOME also received tax credit awards through NAP which will support programs that serve residents in his district.

The Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) tax credit awards are distributed by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED). Projects selected for NAP must serve distressed areas or support neighborhood conservation. They must fall under one of the following categories: affordable housing programs, community services, crime prevention, education, job training, or neighborhood assistance.

“I will continue to advocate for the funding at the state level that directly serves our communities to address the multitudes of hardships our friends and neighbors face that have only been magnified by the devastating COVID-19 pandemic,” Haywood said.

