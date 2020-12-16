Department Of Health Provides Update On COVID-19: 6,295 Patients Hospitalized And 1,264 Patients In The Intensive Care Unit

Harrisburg, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., December 16, that there were 10,049 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 519,369.

There are 6,295 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,264 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,100 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 4 – December 10 stood at 16.2%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, December 15, there were 278 new deaths reported for a total of 13,168 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 46,175 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 641 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,086,059 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 45,287 resident cases of COVID-19, and 8,306 cases among employees, for a total of 53,593 at 1,417 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 7,559 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 16,904 of our total cases are among health care workers.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has – since noon, Dec. 15:

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

Updated Coronavirus Links: Press Releases, State Lab Photos, Graphics

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Nate Wardle - 717-787-1783

# # #