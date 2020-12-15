Idaho Fisheries Blogs: Biggest Bites of 2020

This year has been unusual, to say the very least. Our personal and professional schedules were changed in pretty big ways, but we hope you still managed to get outdoors to some of your favorite spots in Idaho. To help get you motivated this year the Fisheries staff put out a variety of stories about Idaho’s awesome fishery resources and folks really clicked away on a lot of stories. We decided it was time to look back on some of the most popular fisheries stories of the year. The stories below recieved the most clicks on our main IDFG Facebook page in 2020. We hope that you enjoy! Maybe you’ll see a few of your favorites, and a few that you missed.

Record Fish:

BIG fish get people’s attention and this year was no exception. Record fish stories were some of our most popular this year. Click below for a summary of fish records broken this year: https://idfg.idaho.gov/press/here-are-five-big-fish-stories-2020-about-ones-didnt-get-away

Fishing Stories:

With snow flying the past couple days it can be hard to think about getting out to your favorite summer fishery but this is a great time to start planning a trip to a new spot or learning a new fishing technique. These two stories got folks clicking this summer, and hopefully headed to try out some of these techniques or destinations.

This story highlighted an easy cost effective way to get out and chase some kokanee. Sometimes keeping it simple is the way to go. https://idfg.idaho.gov/press/kokanee-budget-no-downriggers-no-depth-finder-no-problem

And a this past summer’s article on Idaho’s great lakes is an excellent place to start planning a fishing adventure for next year. This article highlights some fantastic lake fishing resources here in Idaho. https://idfg.idaho.gov/press/visit-idahos-great-lakes-some-best-best-fishing

Science Stories:

Finally, we had a number of fascinating stories about the fish themselves. We fish biologists get pretty excited about some of the diversity, resilience, and just down right interesting things we learn as part of our jobs. It was really rewarding to see that members of the public liked these stories as well.

One of the most popular stories this year involved a Bull Trout with a propensity to roam, highlighting the amazing migrations that even some of our resident fish take. https://idfg.idaho.gov/press/wandering-bull-trout-makes-idaho-its-summer-stop-over

One of Idaho’s lesser known species, the Pacific Lamprey, was highlighted in this successful blog. These critters are like no other and are fascinating to learn more about. https://idfg.idaho.gov/blog/2020/10/thousands-lamprey-south-fork-salmon-river

Finally, a recent story on the complexities of steelhead life history and management rounds out our list. Even though this story was published just back in November, it got a lot of interest. A testament to how much everyone values our steelhead and steelhead fishery. https://idfg.idaho.gov/blog/2020/11/and-bs-what-does-it-mean

Thank you for your interest in Idaho’s fisheries and fish resources. We hope you have a great holiday season and look forward to creating new Idaho fish stories in the new year.