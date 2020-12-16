Hoyer Statement on President-Elect Joe Biden Nominating Pete Buttigieg to Serve as Transportation Secretary

“I join in congratulating Pete Buttigieg on being selected as the next Secretary of Transportation, making him the first openly gay American to serve in the Cabinet. Repairing, upgrading, and expanding transportation infrastructure is going to be a major component of any plan to build back better from the pandemic and grow our economy in a way that creates opportunities for workers and businesses and meaningfully addresses the climate crisis. I look forward to working with Sec.-designate Buttigieg to deliver on House Democrats’ promises to make infrastructure a centerpiece of our economic recovery and our agenda to ensure that everyone in our country can Make It In America.”