AB Science will host a live webcast on December 17, 2020 on masitinib results in Alzheimer’s Disease

AB SCIENCE WILL HOST A LIVE WEBCAST ON THURSDAY DECEMBER 17, 2020 ON MASITINIB RESULTS IN ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE

Paris, December 16, 2020, 6pm CET

AB Science SA (NYSE Euronext – FR0010557264 – AB) will host a live webcast on December 17, 2020 with key opinion leaders to discuss recently reported results from the Phase 2B/3 masitinib trial in Alzheimer’s Disease.

The webcast will feature presentations by four Key Opinion Leaders:

Bruno Dubois, MD (Neurological Institute of the Salpêtrière University Hospital, Paris)

Philip Scheltens, MD, PhD (Alzheimer Center at the VU University Medical Center, Amsterdam)

Jeffrey L. Cummings, MD (Chamber-Grundy Center for Transformative Neuroscience at UNLV, Las Vegas)

Olivier Hermine, MD, PhD (Hospital Necker Paris, France), president of AB Science scientific committee and member of the French Académie des Sciences

AB Science, along with these key opinion leaders, will provide:

An explanation of the rationale to position masitinib in the treatment of with mild and moderate Alzheimer’s disease

A presentation of the results from the recently reported Phase 2B/3 masitinib clinical trial in Alzheimer’s Disease



The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session with the key opinion leaders and management of AB Science.

Masitinib is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to selectively target mast cells and macrophages, through inhibition of c-Kit, Lyn, Fyn, and MCSFR-1 kinases, which may have broad applicability in neurodegenerative disorders such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer’s Disease.

On December 16th, AB Science announced that its Phase 2B/3 trial with oral masitinib met its predefined primary endpoint.

Dial-In & Webcast Information

Webcast date: Thursday, December 17, 2020. US: 11am-12pm EST; Europe 5pm-6pm CET

Number for the US: +1 646 722 4916

Number for France: +33 1 70 71 01 59

International numbers (outside US and France): Numbers for other countries are listed on the webcast page

Conference ID: 14544963#

Webcast connection page here

KOL Biographies

The following key opinion leaders will participate in the webcast:

Bruno Dubois

Bruno Dubois is currently Professor of Neurology at the Neurological Institute of the Salpétrière University Hospital at Paris, University Pierre et Marie Curie Paris VI. He is Director of the Behavioural Neurology Department and of the Dementia Research Center at the Hospital. He is also Director of the Research Unit Inserm U-610 of the ICM (Institut du Cerveau et de la Moelle Epinière) of the Hospital. He is coordinator of the National Reference Center on Rare Dementias and of the National Reference Center for young-onset Alzheimer patients. He is President of the Scientific Committee of France-Alzheimer and of IFRAD (International Fund Raising for Alzheimer’s disease), consultant for the Human Frontier Program and Expert of the French Agency of Drugs. He is a member of the European Alzheimer Disease Consortium (EADC). He has published on anatomical and biochemical studies on the central cholinergic systems in rodents and humans; on cognitive neuropharmacology; and on neuropsychology in patients with dementia, with special reference to memory and executive functions. He recently organized an Expert Consensus on the new criteria for Alzheimer’s disease and a Task Force on the new criteria for Parkinson’s disease dementia. He is principal or co-investigator of a number of research programs focusing on AD, prodromal AD and dementia in Parkinson’s disease.

Philip Scheltens

Philip Scheltens, MD, PhD is Professor of Cognitive Neurology and Director of the Alzheimer Center at the VU University Medical Center in Amsterdam, as well as Honorary Professor of Neurology at University College London.

From 2011-2015, he was the scientific director of the Dutch Pearlstring Institute (PSI). In 2013, he was appointed vice-chair of the board of the Dutch “Deltaplan Dementie”. Since 2015, he has been a member of the board of the Royal Academy of Sciences and Art. His main clinical and research interests are dementia in the broadest sense, from basic research to care and translational research. He is active in the field of biomarkers and clinical trials and has been the (inter) national PI for many studies, including Phase I–III multicentre clinical trials.

He is founder of, and has directed since 2000, the VUmc Alzheimer Center in The Netherlands, and during this period, he has produced over 50 PhD theses. He also founded the Alzheimer Research Center, a center dedicated to and specialised in Alzheimer clinical trials, where he is now a scientific adviser and member of the Board of Trustees.

Dr. Scheltens is an active member of several societies, including the Dutch Society for Neurology, the AAN, the Alzheimer Imaging Consortium, the ISTAART Consortium, and the ECNP. He has been instrumental in organising several national and international conferences, including the Imaging Symposium attached to AAIC. He is member of the management board of the dementia panel of the EAN.

He is co-editor-in-chief of Alzheimer’s Research & Therapy and acts as an ad hoc reviewer of scientific articles for all of the major journals. He has authored >730 peer reviewed papers and >50 book chapters. His current Hirsch factor is 117 (Google Scholar).

Jeffrey L. Cummings

Jeffrey L. Cummings, M.D., is Director of the Chamber-Grundy Center for Transformative Neuroscience at UNLV in Las Vegas. Dr. Cummings is principal investigator/ director of the National Institutes of Health/National Institute of General Medical Sciences-funded Center for Neurodegeneration and Translational Neuroscience.

Dr. Cummings is a world-renowned Alzheimer’s researcher and leader of clinical trials. He has been recognized for his research and leadership contributions in the field of Alzheimer’s disease through the Henderson Award of the American Geriatrics Society (2006), the Ronald and Nancy Reagan Research Award of the National Alzheimer’s Association (2008) and the Lifetime Achievement Award of the Society for Behavioral and Cognitive Neurology (2017). In 2010, he was honored by the American Association of Geriatric Psychiatry with their Distinguished Scientist Award. He was featured in Gentlemen’s Quarterly (June 2009) as a “Rockstar of Science.” Dr. Cummings’ interests embrace clinical trials, developing new therapies for brain diseases and the interface of neuroscience and society.

Dr. Cummings was formerly professor of neurology and psychiatry at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), director of the Mary S. Easton Center for Alzheimer’s Disease Research at UCLA and director of the Deane F. Johnson Center for Neurotherapeutics at UCLA. He is past president of the Behavioral Neurology Society and of the American Neuropsychiatric Association. Dr. Cummings has authored or edited 39 books and published over 700 peer-reviewed papers.

Dr. Cummings completed his neurology residency and a fellowship in behavioral neurology at Boston University, Boston. His U.S. training was followed by a research fellowship in neuropathology and neuropsychiatry at the National Hospital for Nervous Diseases, Queen Square, London.

Olivier Hermine, MD, PhD

Olivier Hermine, MD, PhD is Professor of Hematology at Paris V-René Descartes University, Chief of adults Hematology staff at Hospital Necker (Paris), member of the French Académie des Sciences and author of over 700 international publications. Olivier Hermine is also co-founder of AB Science and Head of its scientific committee.

About masitinib

Masitinib is a new orally administered tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets mast cells and macrophages, important cells for immunity, through inhibiting a limited number of kinases. Based on its unique mechanism of action, masitinib can be developed in a large number of conditions in oncology, in inflammatory diseases, and in certain diseases of the central nervous system. In oncology due to its immunotherapy effect, masitinib can have an effect on survival, alone or in combination with chemotherapy. Through its activity on mast cells and microglia and consequently the inhibition of the activation of the inflammatory process, masitinib can have an effect on the symptoms associated with some inflammatory and central nervous system diseases and the degeneration of these diseases.

About AB Science

Founded in 2001, AB Science is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and commercialization of protein kinase inhibitors (PKIs), a class of targeted proteins whose action are key in signaling pathways within cells. Our programs target only diseases with high unmet medical needs, often lethal with short term survival or rare or refractory to previous line of treatment.

AB Science has developed a proprietary portfolio of molecules and the Company’s lead compound, masitinib, has already been registered for veterinary medicine and is developed in human medicine in oncology, neurological diseases, and inflammatory diseases. The company is headquartered in Paris, France, and listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: AB).

Further information is available on AB Science’s website: www.ab-science.com .

Forward-looking Statements - AB Science

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates as well as the assumptions on which they are based, statements based on projects, objectives, intentions and expectations regarding financial results, events, operations, future services, product development and their potential or future performance.

These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the words "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate" or "plan" as well as other similar terms. While AB Science believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of AB Science and which may imply that results and actual events significantly differ from those expressed, induced or anticipated in the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include the uncertainties related to product development of the Company which may not be successful or to the marketing authorizations granted by competent authorities or, more generally, any factors that may affect marketing capacity of the products developed by AB Science, as well as those developed or identified in the public documents filed by AB Science with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), including those listed in the Chapter 4 "Risk Factors" of AB Science reference document filed with the AMF on November 22, 2016, under the number R. 16-078. AB Science disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update the forward-looking information and statements, subject to the applicable regulations, in particular articles 223-1 et seq. of the AMF General Regulations.

For additional information, please contact:

AB Science

Financial Communication & Media Relations

investors@ab-science.com

Media Relations – USA

RooneyPartners

Jeffrey Freedman

jfreedman@rooneyco.com

+1 646 432 0191

Media Relations – France

NewCap

Arthur Rouillé

arouille@newcap.fr

+33 (0)1 44 71 00 15





