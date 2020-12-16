Global Electronic Health Records Market Size study, by Type, Application and Regional Forecasts 2020-2030

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Electronic Health Records Market Research Report 2020 Analysis and Forecast 2030” reports to its database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electronic Health Records Market:

Executive Summary

Global Electronic Health Records Market: Market Segments: By Product (Client Server-based, Web-based); By Type (Inpatient EHR, Ambulatory EHR); By Application (E-prescription, Practice Management, Referral Management, Patient Management, Population Health Management) By End-User (Hospitals, Specialty Centers, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers); and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030

Product Overview

Electronic health record (EHR) system allows health care professionals to electronically record patient-related data. Demographics, prescriptions, medical history, vital signs, diagnostic test results, and imaging reports can provide patient-related data. It helps clinicians, through automated access to information, to deliver better patient care.

Market Highlights

Global Electronic Health Records Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of % in 2030.

Global Electronic Health Records Market to surpass USD million by 2030 from USD million in 2018 at a CAGR of % throughout the forecast period, i.e. 2019-30. EHRs give healthcare providers and patients a number of benefits, effectively increasing system effectiveness and patient satisfaction.

Get Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6136731-global-electronic-health-records-market-outlook-2030-industry

Global Electronic Health Records Market: Segments

Web-based EHR Segment to grow with the highest CAGR of % during 2019-30

Global Electronic Health Records Market is segmented by product into cloud-based software and server-based/on-premise software. Web-based EHR systems segment accounted for the larger market share in 2019. With doctors & care facilities working on a comparatively smaller scale, these systems are more common as they can be built without in-house servers and still provide detailed customizations and enhancements depending on the requirements.

Global Electronic Health Records Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Government incentives and support

Governments of different nations promote health care organizations to implement EHR programs by offering incentives. Government financial incentives will continue to drive the EHR market during the forecast period.

Restraints

High operational costs associated with installation

The use and management of a clean space is a dynamic operation. Because of the rise in cyber-crime, market growth is limited by high EHR costs and growing concerns about patient data protection & protection.

Global Electronic Health Records Market: Regions

Global Electronic Health Records Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MENA.

Global Electronic Health Records Market in North America held the largest market share of % in the year 2019. Factors such as accelerating adoption of healthcare information technology coupled with compliance of several regulations to increase the implementation of EHR in North American countries can be attributed to high revenue share. The Canada Action Plan offers EHR implementation funds, thus increasing the national acceptance of electronic medical records in primary care. Similarly, through Medicaid Transition Grants to states, the U.S. federal government has made attempts to direct and assist state-level healthcare information technology along with support for healthcare Itself. The above variables would give the growth of the U.S. electronic health record industry lucrative potential in the near future.

Global Electronic Health Records Market: Recent Development

• In August 2019, Cerner Corporation announced about development of Cerner Learning Health Network along with Duke Clinical Research Institute. This innovation will assist in enhancement of clinical research registries as well as will expand the company’s client base.

Global Electronic Health Records Market: Key Players

• Cerner Corporation

o Company Overview

o Business Strategy

o Key Product Offerings

o Financial Performance

o Key Performance Indicators

o Risk Analysis

o Recent Development

o Regional Presence

o SWOT Analysis

• Epic Systems

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

• NextGen Healthcare Inc

• Medical Information Technology, Inc. (Meditech)

• eClinical Works

• AthenaHealth

• MedHost

• Greenway Health

• Canon Medical Systems Corporation

• Other Prominent Players

Global Electronic Health Records Market report also contains analysis on:

Global Electronic Health Records Market Segments:

o Product

• Client Server-based

• Web-based

o By Type

• Inpatient EHR

• Ambulatory EHR

o By Application

• E-prescription

• Practice Management

• Referral Management

• Patient Management

• Population Health Management

o By End Users

• Hospitals

• Specialty Centers

• Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Electronic Health Records Market Dynamics

• Electronic Health Records Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/6136731-global-electronic-health-records-market-outlook-2030-industry

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.