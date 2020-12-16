Global Digital Inks Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2027

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Digital Inks Market Research Report 2020 Analysis and Forecast 2030” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Global Digital Inks Market: Market Segments: By Type (Electrography, Inkjet); By Formulation (Oil-Based, Solvent-Based, Water-Based, and UV-Cured); By Application (Commercial Printing, Office Printing, Packaging, Industrial Printing, Publication, Textiles, and Others) and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030

Product Overview

Digital inks are chemicals used to print a variety of media with digital-based images. The inks allow for limited turn-around time for on-demand printing and provide various benefits, including enhanced image stability, high-quality texts, and customization. The terms digital ink and electronic ink, or E ink, are frequently used interchangeably, but the definition of the terms is precise. The ink part of the inking technology used for electronic paper in general is referred to as electronic ink.

Market Highlights

Global Digital Ink Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of % in 2030.

Global Digital Ink Market to surpass USD million by 2030 from USD million in 2018 at a CAGR of % throughout the forecast period, i.e. 2019-30. Stringent packaging regulations also increased the need for printing inks for digital packaging. Due to their rapid drying and eco-friendly characteristics, the rising demand for UV-curated digital inks is also driving the digital ink market.

Global Digital Ink Market: Segments

Global Digital Ink Market is segmented by type into inkjet and electrography inks. The greater market share in 2019 was accounted for by the electrography inks as these continue to be heavily used in computer laser printers and photocopy machines. High orientation speed and elevated graphic, text, and image quality are the benefits provided by electrographic inks. However, during the forecast era, the segment of inkjet digital inks is expected to rise at a faster pace, as these inks are cost-effective and commonly used for computer printouts and labels. A specialized ink containing dyes combined with an extremely fluid medium that forms tiny drops with an electric charge is used by inkjets.

Global Digital Ink Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growth in the packaging industry

Stringent packaging regulations also increased the need for printing inks for digital packaging. Due to their rapid drying and eco-friendly characteristics, the rising demand for UV-curated digital inks is also driving the digital ink market.

Restrain

Stringent government regulations restricting the usage of inorganic solvents and toxic metals

The high-volume accumulation of waste ink during drainage and spillage from excess dozing and pressing is the key factor hindering the growth of the digital ink industry. The processing and disposal of waste ink, which to some degree hampers business growth, is very costly.

Global Digital Ink Market: Regions

Global Digital Ink Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MENA.

This is due to an increase in the region's customer base. Asia-Pacific consists of a large manufacturing base for electronics. Moreover, the rise in disposable income generates lucrative growth prospects for the Asia-Pacific commercial refrigeration industry, correspondingly boosting demand for digital ink.

Key Developments in the Market:

• In December 2018, Komori Corporation and Siegwerk launched their revolutionary high sensitivity K-Supply UV inks, setting new standards for consistent colour print quality, versatility, hardness and eco-friendly performance.

Global Digital Ink Market: Key Players

• Flint Group.

• Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA

• TOYO INK SC HOLDINGS CO., LTD

• SAKATA INX CORPORATION

• E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

• Electronics for Imaging, Inc

• Marabu GmbH & Co. KG

• Nazdar Ink Technologies

• Wikoff Color Corporation

Continuous…

