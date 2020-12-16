Nevada Department of Transportation Launches Project to Replace Lovelock Bridge

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation will begin a project Monday, Jan. 4 to replace an aging bridge on State Route 396/Upper Valley Road north of Lovelock.

The Upper Valley Road bridge crossing over the Humboldt River near Interstate 80 exit 112 Coal Canyon Road will be replaced. Beginning the morning of Jan. 4 through June, Upper Valley Road will be closed to through traffic between 14th Street and Coal Canyon Road. Residential traffic will be allowed to access sections of the road, but no access will be available between Union Road and Old Pit Dam Road. A detour will be available on I-80 via the Main Street, Airport Road and Coal Canyon Road interchanges, with minimal additional travel time.

The oldest of Nevada’s public bridges, the bridge was originally constructed in 1918. While it has been subsequently widened since initial construction, the original concrete bridge supports remain and are in need of replacing. The original bridge has 56 pier supports in the river, which can accumulate debris and restrict water flow. The new bridge will only have six piers, enhancing river flow and reducing potential of flooding.

State road information is available by visiting nevadadot.com or dialing (775) 888-7000.