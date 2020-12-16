All 2021 New Hampshire Fishing and Hunting Licenses Are Now on Sale

CONTACT: Sue Perry: (603) 271-2743 Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 December 16, 2020

Concord, NH – New Hampshire fishing and hunting licenses for 2021 are now available. Purchase yours and get set for a WILD year of outdoor adventure, from ice fishing this winter to harvesting your deer next fall. Licenses are good for the calendar year, from January 1 through December 31, 2021. Purchase yours online at www.nhfishandgame.com, at New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH, or from Fish and Game license agents across the state. Licenses can also be purchased at three NHFG regional offices: Lancaster, New Hampton, and Keene.

Your annual hunting or fishing license – or, best of all, your “combo” license – is your year-round ticket to New Hampshire’s great outdoors. Seacoast anglers need a saltwater recreational fishing license to fish in coastal or estuarine waters.

Special note for online purchasers: If your driver’s license has changed you may need to search for your record using a previous season’s New Hampshire hunting or fishing license number or your New Hampshire hunter education certificate number. NHFG does not have access to the NH Division of Motor Vehicles database and cannot update your records for you.

For hunters and anglers concerned about maintaining access to pursue their sports, the $10 Wildlife Legacy donation provides an opportunity to support Fish and Game’s Landowner Relations Program, which works in partnership with hunters, anglers, and landowners to maintain hunting and fishing access to private lands. Learn more at www.wildnh.com/landshare/donate.html.

Hikers, snowshoers, climbers, cross country and back country skiers, and other outdoor devotees are encouraged to purchase or renew their voluntary annual Hike Safe card for 2021. Card sales help ensure that NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Conservation Officers, trained in wilderness rescue, are there to come to your aid if the unexpected happens. The card also exempts the holder from certain liability for repaying search and rescue costs. Those holding a current New Hampshire fishing or hunting license or off-highway recreational vehicles (OHRV) or boat registration are also exempt from this liability. Learn more at www.wildnh.com/safe.

All outdoor enthusiasts should be aware that all hunting, fishing, and OHRV rules and regulations remain in effect and will be enforced, including license procurement. Fishing and hunting license revenue directly supports wildlife and fisheries management, law enforcement, and conservation education in New Hampshire.