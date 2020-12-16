CAREERSTEP AND SOCIAL STRATEGY1 ANNOUNCE A NEW MARKETING INITIATIVE TO PROMOTE ITS PARTNERSHIP WITH WEST TEXAS A&M
West Texas A&M offers students CareerStep’s valued on-line professional training programs in the fields of healthcare, administration and technology.
In conjunction with West Texas A&M, we offer students cost effective courses in high growth areas that allow them to graduate with job ready skills and enter a robust job market”CANTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CareerStep today announced that is has launched a new marketing initiative in conjunction with Social Strategy1 to support its partnership with West Texas A&M. Through West Texas A&M, students can now enroll in CareerStep’s valued on-line professional training programs in the fields of healthcare, administration and technology.
— Tommy Maestas, Strategic Partner Manager
CareerStep and West Texas A&M, will utilize Social Strategy1’s proven social media advertising and promotional program to augment their current marketing initiatives with the objective to provide broad awareness and bring these career enhancing programs to as many people as possible. The training course curriculum includes these high growth areas: Medical Coding and Billing, Medical Transcription Editor, Medical Assistant, Dental Assistant, Pharmacy Technician, Computer Technician and Healthcare IT and many more. These comprehensive programs also come with resume assistance and interview training and CareerStep is aligned with a number of the top employers in the country.
"CareerStep has worked with Social Strategy1 to bring their proven social media awareness program to other university partners with great success and looks forward to providing this same growth engine to West Texas A&M”, said Tommy Maestas, Strategic Partner Manager, “In conjunction with West Texas A&M, we offer students cost effective courses in high growth areas that allow them to graduate with job ready skills and enter a robust job market.”
CareerStep has been providing professional training that changes lives since 1992 and has trained over 140,000 professionals and helped them get started on the career path that is right for them. All CareerStep online training programs allow professionals the flexibility and comfort that only comes from being able to train at home.
“Expanding our partnership with CareerStep to include West Texas A&M allows us the opportunity to promote these valuable courses and resources to a new market at a time when many people are exploring their next career move” said Wendy Traylor, Director of National Accounts for Social Strategy1. “CareerStep courses have helped thousands seamlessly move into new, fulfilling careers and we are excited to continue to promote these career enhancing programs”
About CareerStep
CareerStep is the premier provider of healthcare training, with an integrated technology platform that delivers high-quality and trusted learning content. We strive to provide the most seamless and effective healthcare learning experience possible. Although we are not a college or university, we do have partnerships with more than 170 higher education institutions across the United States. Career tep has been training allied health learners for more than 30 years and is trusted by many of the leading healthcare systems.
About West Texas A&M
West Texas A&M University is a public university in Canyon, Texas. It is part of the Texas A&M University System and was established on September 20, 1910, as West Texas State Normal College as one of the seven state-funded teachers' colleges in Texas.
About Social Strategy1, Inc.
Social Strategy1 works with leading Fortune 500 companies to startups across the professional services (accounting, legal), market research, real estate, consumer products, higher education, medical aesthetics and technology sectors. Client engagements are both B2C and B2B campaigns ranging from short-term social listening and outbound social media engagements to large-scale, multi-year monitoring, customer acquisition, strategy insights, community management, customer care and reputation management campaigns. For more information and to schedule a consultation, please visit our website at www.socialstrategyone.com.
For more information contact:
Name: Tommy Maestas
Phone: 801.860.4864
Email: tommy.maestas@careerstep.com
Name: Dennis Stoutenburgh
Phone: 214.986.8400
Email: dennis@socialstrategyone.com
Dennis Stoutenburgh
Social Strategy1, Inc
+1 214-986-8400
email us here